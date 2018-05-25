A pedestrian was struck and killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, prompting the brief closure of all eastbound lanes.The victim was struck by a Toyota Prius near Topanga Canyon Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. The unidentified individual died at the scene.The driver remained at the crash site and was seen speaking with CHP officers. It was unclear if the motorist was cited or arrested.Eastbound traffic on PCH and southbound traffic on Topanga Canyon Boulevard was backed up at the scene even after all lanes were reopened.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.