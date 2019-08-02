Pedestrian killed in crash in LA's Fairfax District; driver arrested

By
FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man on a sidewalk was struck and killed by a car in the Fairfax District Thursday night. Police say the driver has been arrested.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Melrose and Martel avenues at about 11 p.m.

Police say 27-year-old Jacob Gralitzer was driving at a high rate of speed when he hit another car attempting to make a turn and veered onto the sidewalk, striking person on the sidewalk.

The victim was identified by police as a man in his 20s.

Roads were temporarily closed as an investigation took place.

Video from the scene showed one vehicle with significant front end damage.

Gralitzer was taken into custody for gross vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence, police said.

CORRECTION: It earlier reported that the victim was a scooter rider, but police say the man was not on a Bird scooter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fairfaxlos angeleslos angeles countyfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD conducts raids, arrests 3 suspects in officer's fatal shooting
Car plows into San Bernardino home after shooting near convenience store
Swedish court temporarily frees A$AP Rocky from jail
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
El Chapo henchman in Chicago aimed to 'split head' of witness
Main Street Electrical Parade Returns to Disneyland for a limited time
EXCLUSIVE: Woman says treatment at I.E. Ulta burned her face
Show More
Small plane makes emergency landing on Washington highway
Bullet-resistant backpacks hit shelves of big box retailers
World's largest bounce house comes to Norco
Riverside police: 2 girls found safe in Utah after alleged abduction
6.8-magnitude quake sways buildings in Indonesia capital
More TOP STORIES News