Former LA pediatrician pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A former pediatrician with Cedars-Sinai has pleaded guilty to possessing hundreds of images of child pornography and could be sentenced to up to 5 years in prison, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Officials say Gary David Goulin, 62, of Beverly Grove, admitted as part of his plea agreement to possessing 57 DVDs that contained what is classified as child sexual abuse material, plus another four DVDs with sexually explicit materials involving minors under age 12. Each DVD had an average run time of three hours and 21 minutes.

He also admitted to receiving a video of child sexual abuse material on his cellphone.

In all, federal prosecutors say Goulin possessed more than 600 images of child pornography, including some portraying sadistic or masochistic conduct.

LAPD officers arrested Goulin in November 2021.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fired him soon after, and the Medical Board of California prohibited him from practicing medicine.

Goulin has agreed to plead guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

While the charge carries a statutory maximum sentence of up to 20 years, the plea agreement calls for a sentence of 48 to 60 months in prison, in addition to 15 years of supervised release and various fines and assessments.

A decision on that sentence is ultimately up to the judge. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.