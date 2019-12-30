Pellet gun shatters Tommy's restaurant window in Valley Village, police say

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are investigating after they say a pellet gun shattered the window of a hamburger restaurant in Valley Village Sunday evening.

Police say they received a 911 call at about 9:50 p.m. after the pellet gun was fired and shattered a window at the Original Tommy's World Famous Hamburgers restaurant located at the intersection of Laurel Canyon and Burbank boulevards. The location is blocks away from Los Angeles Valley College.

No one was injured.

The restaurant remained open as police investigated the incident, which is being handled as an act of vandalism.

No information regarding a suspect was available.
