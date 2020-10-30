2020 presidential election

Pennsylvania could see a 'red mirage' on Election Night. Here's why

PHILADELPHIA -- When the first numbers are added up on Tuesday night in Pennsylvania, they may not accurately reflect what the final vote count will be.

Terry Madonna, a public affairs expert with Franklin and Marshall College, told our sister station WPVI-TV that Democrats outnumber Republicans in early and mail-in voting by a three to one ratio.

On the flip side, Republicans are expected to outnumber Democrats in day-of voting, and those are the votes that get counted first.

What is voter suppression? Tactics used against communities of color throughout history, in 2020
EMBED More News Videos

What is voter suppression? Experts explain how some American citizens have experienced barriers to voting, particularly in communities of color.



The early and mail-in ballots cannot be counted in Pennsylvania until Tuesday, and they must be counted by Friday.

Because of the time it takes to open and process those ballots, it is likely that Democrats will be underrepresented in the day-of count, and over-represented in the mail-in count.

Not only could Pennsylvania be undecided on Tuesday night, but it could also be an example of what some people are calling the "red mirage," an impression that Donald Trump is winning, when in fact, many Democrats haven't even had their votes counted. That edge would slowly vanish as mail-in ballots are tallied over the days that follow.

WATCH: What are my voter rights on Election Day?
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at what you need to know about your voter rights on Election Day.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspennsylvaniajoe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lil Wayne meets with Donald Trump days ahead of election
Biden returns to Iowa; Trump plays defense in Mich., Wis.
Couple has 'his and hers' yard signs for opposing opinions
What is voter suppression?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CSUSB cop investigated for pulling gun on fellow officer
2nd COVID-19 case hits LA sports world
Police chase driver at high speeds on 5 Fwy
Fugitive extradited from Australia 3 years after Whittier hit-and-run
Therapy garden helps with pandemic stress
2 killed during World Series celebrations in Sylmar
Armenian community protests planned SpaceX launch
Show More
Affordable apartment complex opens for homeless, low-income families
Doctors: US treatment of migrant children at border amounts to torture
Presidential campaigns set records for social media ad spending
COVID-19 myths busted: Masks, cold weather risks, and more
6 of LA's most famous horror movie filming locations to visit this Halloween
More TOP STORIES News