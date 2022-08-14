Investigation underway after 1 killed, 2 others injured in Riverside County shooting

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Perris on Sunday morning.

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Perris on Sunday morning.

Deputies were called out to a home on Pyramid Trail near Pillar Court around 1 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. They found one victim dead at the scene and two men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say a large gathering was happening inside the house when shots were fired, but additional details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were not available.

No arrests have been made.