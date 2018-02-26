PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) --A man was injured after being shot by officers responding to a report about an armed man near a Subway restaurant in Perris.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said a civilian called to report a man with a gun at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday at North Perris Boulevard and West Nuevo Road.
Perris police arrived and shot the suspect, who authorities said was armed with a handgun. Police have not disclosed what led up to the shooting.
A car in the parking lot was seen with its windows shattered. The glass from the Subway restaurant's door was also shattered.
The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. No officers were injured. There was no word yet if a weapon was recovered at the scene.
If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact Central Homicide Investigator Bishop at (951) 955-2777 or Perris Sheriff's Station Investigator Salisbury at (951) 210-1000.