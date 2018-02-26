A man was injured after being shot by officers responding to a report about an armed man near a Subway restaurant in Perris.The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said a civilian called to report a man with a gun at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday at North Perris Boulevard and West Nuevo Road.Perris police arrived and shot the suspect, who authorities said was armed with a handgun. Police have not disclosed what led up to the shooting.A car in the parking lot was seen with its windows shattered. The glass from the Subway restaurant's door was also shattered.The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. No officers were injured. There was no word yet if a weapon was recovered at the scene.If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact Central Homicide Investigator Bishop at (951) 955-2777 or Perris Sheriff's Station Investigator Salisbury at (951) 210-1000.