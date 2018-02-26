Man shot by police in Perris responding to report of armed suspect near Subway restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was injured after being shot by officers responding to a report about a man with a gun near a Subway restaurant in Perris. (KABC)

By
PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was injured after being shot by officers responding to a report about an armed man near a Subway restaurant in Perris.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said a civilian called to report a man with a gun at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday at North Perris Boulevard and West Nuevo Road.

Perris police arrived and shot the suspect, who authorities said was armed with a handgun. Police have not disclosed what led up to the shooting.

A car in the parking lot was seen with its windows shattered. The glass from the Subway restaurant's door was also shattered.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. No officers were injured. There was no word yet if a weapon was recovered at the scene.

If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact Central Homicide Investigator Bishop at (951) 955-2777 or Perris Sheriff's Station Investigator Salisbury at (951) 210-1000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingsubway restaurantshootingPerrisRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News