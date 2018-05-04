Perris torture case: 8 new charges filed against David Turpin

Eight new charges have been filed against the father of the 13 siblings who were held captive in their Perris home. (KABC)

By
PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) --
The Riverside County District Attorney's Office filed perjury charges against David Turpin, who, along with his wife, is accused of keeping his 13 children captive in their Perris home.

The DA's office filed eight counts of perjury against Turpin for "filing a Private School Affidavit with the Cal Dept. of Education in 2010-17 where he certified under penalty of perjury that the children in the home were receiving a fulltime education in a private day school."


Investigators say Turpin, 56, and his wife Louise Turpin, 49, tortured, shackled and starved 12 of their 13 children for years.

The children were rescued after their 17-year-old sibling escaped from their home in January and called 911 from a cellular device she managed to take from her home, investigators said. The two were subsequently arrested.

MORE: Outline of accusations against Turpin parents
Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin revealed horrific details about the 13 siblings who were allegedly held captive by their parents in Perris.


Authorities said the evidence of starvation was obvious, with the oldest sibling weighing only 82 pounds.

The Turpins have pleaded not guilty to torture, child abuse and other charges. David Turpin also faces one count of lewd acts on a child. Both are facing possible life sentences.

The two made a brief court appearance on Friday. David Turpin didn't enter a plea to the new charges.

PHOTOS: Inside the Texas home where Perris siblings lived years ago


The couple's preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 20 and will be held at the Hall of Justice in Riverside.
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
