Person, dog found dead after house fire in Corona

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person and a dog were killed in a fire at a home in Corona, fire officials say.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Via Josefa - just south of the 91 Freeway near Serfas Club Drive.

When fire crews arrived, they found the person trapped inside the home - where the blaze was contained to the living room, according to the Corona Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, but the person and dog were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
