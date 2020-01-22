DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homicide investigation was underway after a person was fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday night, police said.
Los Angeles police responded to the area of 5th and San Julian streets at about 10:30 p.m.
A suspect description was not immediately available.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Further details regarding what led to the shooting was not known.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Person fatally shot in downtown LA, police say
