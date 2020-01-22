Person fatally shot in downtown LA, police say

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homicide investigation was underway after a person was fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday night, police said.

Los Angeles police responded to the area of 5th and San Julian streets at about 10:30 p.m.

A suspect description was not immediately available.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Further details regarding what led to the shooting was not known.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fatal shooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Las Vegas mall shooting: 2 wounded by gunfire on Strip
Furries to the rescue: Costumed conventioneers save woman
5th body found on TJ property owned by missing OC couple
Suspect sought in OC woman's attack
OC program helps housing voucher recipients find a home
Authorities warn of iguanas falling out of trees as temperatures drop
West Covina couple, relative go missing in Mexico
Show More
Dog stolen from Sherman Oaks home reunited with owner
16-year-old boys killed in triple fatal crash in Temescal Valley ID'd
Elephant strolls through Sri Lanka hotel - video
McStay murder trial: Charles Merritt sentenced to death
Under-fire shop owner attacks San Diego news crews: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News