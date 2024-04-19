Man sets himself on fire outside courthouse where Trump is on trial: sources

NEW YORK -- A Florida man set himself on fire outside the New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial, sources said.

Trump was inside the downtown Manhattan courthouse at the time of the fire.

Pictured: The scene after a fire was extinguished near a New York courtroom where Donald Trump's 'hush money' trial is taking place, Friday, April 19, 2024.

A man carrying pamphlets about a lot of different subjects set himself on fire in the park across from 100 Centre St.

The person was badly burned and taken away from the scene on a stretcher. It was not immediately clear if the incident was related to the criminal proceedings.

Sources said he is in critical condition.

The NYPD bomb squad responded out of an abundance of caution.

There are no public safety threats, NYPD said.

Trump is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.

The trial began on Monday with jury selection. The full jury panel was selected by mid-day Friday.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.