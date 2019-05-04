Person stabbed at Metro station near USC

By and ABC7.com staff
UNIVERSITY PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was stabbed at a train station near the University of Southern California on Friday night, and police were looking for the suspect.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on the Metro Expo line platform near South Flower Street and West Jefferson Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police.

Police said the victim was stabbed while standing on the platform and waiting for a train.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. Meantime, a long trail of blood was left from end-to-end on the train station platform.

Detailed information on the victim and suspect was not immediately released.
