6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Peru near Ecuador border, USGS says

BARRANCA, Peru (KABC) -- A preliminary-magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck northern Peru near the Ecuador border region on Thursday morning, the US Geological Survey said.The quake occurred shortly before 11 a.m. and was centered about 32 miles northwest of Barranca and 110 miles north of Rioja, according to the USGS. Whether it resulted in any significant injuries or damage was not immediately clear.The temblor's depth was measured at about 62 miles.On Nov. 28, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck northern Peru, damaging some buildings and blocking several roads with rubble.While that quake was extremely strong, it too was relatively deep - measured at 70 miles - which usually reduces the possibility of damage and casualties.Part of a 16th century church in La Jalca district in the Amazon region collapsed and three people were lightly injured, Mayor Walter Culqui told Peru's RPP radio.