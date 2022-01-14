Pretzels, cheese steaks come together for a one-of-a-kind cheesesteak sandwich

GLASSBORO, N.J. -- Chef Peter Beres always wanted to bring South Philly cheesesteaks to New Jersey.
So three years ago, he and his family opened Peters & Sons Sandwiches in Glassboro, New Jersey.
With a focus on sandwiches, Beres combines his love of soft pretzels with his passion for cheesesteaks.
Peter & Sons Sandwiches serves lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday.
