Pretzels, cheese steaks come together for a one-of-a-kind cheesesteak sandwich

This NJ shop serves a pretzel cheesesteak that's a must-try!

GLASSBORO, N.J. -- Chef Peter Beres always wanted to bring South Philly cheesesteaks to New Jersey.

So three years ago, he and his family opened Peters & Sons Sandwiches in Glassboro, New Jersey.


With a focus on sandwiches, Beres combines his love of soft pretzels with his passion for cheesesteaks.

Peter & Sons Sandwiches serves lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday.
