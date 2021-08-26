Community & Events

Find your favorite Filipino flavors at this DTLA restaurant

A local chef is bringing Filipino flavors to downtown L.A. with her new restaurant Petite Peso.
DOWNTOWN LA (KABC) -- "It's been crazy. But you know, it's a great learning lesson," she Barbosa.

Originally from the Philippines, she was excited to offer customers a taste of the flavors she grew up on.

"There still really aren't enough Filipino restaurants out there. And we wanted to showcase what we could do with Filipino food," she said.

And thus, Petite Peso was born.

The space is not new to Filipino food. It is the third Filipino restaurant to fill this location after Baon and Rice Bar.

"We like to think of it as the foods that we grew up eating with the perspective of the markets and what's available in Southern California," said Barbosa.

Petite Peso was supposed to have a dining section inside for a small number of guests. But for now, it serves as a popular takeout spot due to the pandemic
