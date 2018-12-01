PETS & ANIMALS

New Orleans zoo caring for 2 injured sea lions rescued from LA coast

A young sea lion with a bullet in her brain and another with cataracts in both eyes were rescued from the SoCal coast and have found a new home in New Orleans.

By ABC7.com staff
NEW ORLEANS (KABC) --
A pair of visually impaired sea lions rescued from the Southern California coastline have a new home at a New Orleans zoo.

Ayah and Jolee were both malnourished when they were rescued in June.

Ayah - which means "miracle" in Arabic - was found off the Malibu coast.

Jolee - French for "beautiful" - was found on a jetty in El Segundo suffering from malnourishment and injuries.

Jolee has cataracts in both eyes. She gets around by following Ayah, who lost her left eye from a bullet in her brain. Ayah can still see with her right eye and suffered no brain damage from the small-caliber bullet.

Both sea lions were nursed back to health at the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro.

The zoo says the 2-year-old females are adjusting well to their new homes and are getting along with the facility's four other sea lions.
