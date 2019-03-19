Pets & Animals

88 pounds of plastic found in stomach of dead whale

EMBED <>More Videos

88 pounds of plastic found in stomach of dead whale

DAVAO, Phillippines -- A dead whale recovered in the Philippines was found with "the most plastic we have ever seen" in the animal, according to a natural history museum.

D'Bone Collector Museum posted over the weekend on Facebook about the recovery.

In a series of photos, the museum showed plastic being removed from the stomach of a Cuvier's beaked whale. The 88 pounds of plastic included 16 rice sacks, four banana plantation-style bags and multiple shopping bags.
EMBED More News Videos

Whale swallows 13 pounds of plastic


"It was so bad the plastic was beginning calcification," said Darrell Blatchley, president and founder of D' Bone Collector Museum.

The male whale measured about 15 feet.

Great white shark feasts on dead whale off California coast
EMBED More News Videos

A great white shark estimated to be about 17 feet long was captured on video feasting on a dead small whale a mile off San Clemente.



Orca back to feeding and frolicking after carrying dead calf for more than 2 weeks
EMBED More News Videos

The orca had been carrying its dead calf around for 17 days before finally abandoning the decomposing carcass.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsenvironmentwhaleus worldplastic
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hacienda Heights murder: Mother booked in girl's death
Lake Elsinore reopens poppy display in Walker Canyon
Santa Anita Park racing to resume March 29
Man arrested in Santa Ana for trafficking underage girls
SoCal humpback whale sightings increasing
VIDEO: ATV driver drags sergeant during illegal ride on busy street
'Textalyzer': Nevada considers technology to scan cellphones after crashes
Show More
Town calls 'Flintstone House' a public nuisance, sues owner
Burned body found in Del Rey home after fire
Dairy Queen celebrating spring with free ice cream cones
Panorama City man arrested in fatal stabbing
'Virtual kidnapping' scam targets OC parents for ransom
More TOP STORIES News