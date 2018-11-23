PETS & ANIMALS

Animal activists protest on Rodeo Drive for 'Fur-Free Friday'

EMBED </>More Videos

Black Friday has a different meaning for animal activists, including actresses Mena Suvari and Donna D'Errico, who took to the streets of Beverly Hills for a "Fur-Free Friday" protest.

By
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
Animal rights activists took to Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills to send a message to high-end retailers for "Fur-Free Friday."

The annual day coincides with Black Friday and urges stores to stop selling animal fur products.

Among the protesters were actresses Mena Suvari and Donna D'Errico.

"There's no reason to wear fur, to have these farms, to have this whole business," Suvari said. "It's nothing but cruel. There's just so many amazing alternatives."

At least one Beverly Hills retailer has heard the message and is getting out of the business.

After nearly 80 years of selling fur coats to customers, including Hollywood stars, Beverly Hills retailer Edwards Lowell is slashing prices by at least 50 percent. The owners are getting out of the new fur business.

"I'm very against killing animals and I think it's just time and they're trying to make it illegal to sell fur in LA so we want to get ahead of it and be the first furrier to stop selling new fur," said company vice president Jeffrey Lehman.

Edwards Lowell will continue to sell vintage furs.

This is the 32nd year activists with Last Chance for Animals have held this anti-fur demonstration to bring attention to what they call inhumane treatment of animals by the fur industry.

Other retailers, they say, have also been heeding the message.

"Last year, after our protest, two days later I think there were three or four stores that decided to stop carrying fur in their line altogether throughout the world," said D'Errico. "We know it's effective when we do this."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsprotestanimal rightsanimalsanimal crueltycelebrityBeverly HillsLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Park officials urge public to stop leaving food for wildlife in burn areas
Shelter creates holiday sleepover program for dogs
Baby surprise: San Diego Zoo ape on birth control has child
Trump spares Thanksgiving turkey in annual ceremony
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Black Friday shopping frenzy in full swing across SoCal
Hero nurse who evacuated patients during Camp Fire gets new truck
Tiger vs. Phil: Mickelson wins $9M golf match
Minn. home explosion sends fireball into sky, injures 1
Reseda mother beaten to death; child's father arrested
Guy Fieri helps Camp Fire evacuees celebrate Thanksgiving
$30K reward offered in 2016 murder of Lynwood teen
Stephen Curry involved in multi-vehicle crash in Oakland
Show More
Leukemia patient expecting twins, needs donor to save her life
Genesis brand expands with sportier G70 sedan
Park officials urge public to stop leaving food for wildlife in burn areas
Groping suspect sought for 3 attacks in Long Beach
MRI may catch prostate cancer missed by blood test
More News