Animal activists protest on Rodeo Drive for 'Fur-Free Friday'

Animal rights activists took to Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills to send a message to high-end retailers for "Fur-Free Friday."The annual day coincides with Black Friday and urges stores to stop selling animal fur products.Among the protesters were actresses Mena Suvari and Donna D'Errico."There's no reason to wear fur, to have these farms, to have this whole business," Suvari said. "It's nothing but cruel. There's just so many amazing alternatives."At least one Beverly Hills retailer has heard the message and is getting out of the business.After nearly 80 years of selling fur coats to customers, including Hollywood stars, Beverly Hills retailer Edwards Lowell is slashing prices by at least 50 percent. The owners are getting out of the new fur business."I'm very against killing animals and I think it's just time and they're trying to make it illegal to sell fur in LA so we want to get ahead of it and be the first furrier to stop selling new fur," said company vice president Jeffrey Lehman.Edwards Lowell will continue to sell vintage furs.This is the 32nd year activists with Last Chance for Animals have held this anti-fur demonstration to bring attention to what they call inhumane treatment of animals by the fur industry.Other retailers, they say, have also been heeding the message."Last year, after our protest, two days later I think there were three or four stores that decided to stop carrying fur in their line altogether throughout the world," said D'Errico. "We know it's effective when we do this."