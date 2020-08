EMBED >More News Videos One couple received a shocking surprise when a hungry bear tried to break into their home in Mammoth Lakes.

RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A family in Running Springs captured a bear and her cubs -- and a mountain lion -- on Ring video all in the same night!In the video, the mom and her two babies can be seen on the Williams' property. They have several cameras set up at their mountain cabin.Some of the cameras also captured a large mountain lion on the prowl Saturday night.The Williams' say they have two streams and five ponds on their property, making it a popular place for wildlife to stop and cool off, and get a drink of water.