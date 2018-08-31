PETS & ANIMALS

Beverly Hills firefighters rescue kitten stuck in car's engine compartment

Beverly Hills firefighters rescued a kitten from the engine compartment of a Prius that traveled from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
A photo posted to the city of Beverly Hills' Twitter account on Friday shows the crew from Beverly Hills Fire Department Engine 3 with the kitten safe and sound.


The owner apparently heard meowing, but needed help getting the animal out.
