Beverly Hills firefighters rescued a kitten from the engine compartment of a Prius that traveled from San Francisco to Los Angeles.A photo posted to the city of Beverly Hills' Twitter account on Friday shows the crew from Beverly Hills Fire Department Engine 3 with the kitten safe and sound.The owner apparently heard meowing, but needed help getting the animal out.