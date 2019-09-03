Family pleads for safe return of bulldog after thieves break into their Santa Ana home

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Santa Ana couple are pleading for the safe return of their French bulldog. They say thieves broke into their apartment, stealing the beloved pet and other valuables.Regine Veliz and Andres Ramirez comfort their dog Butters as best they can as he lets out heartbroken cries over the Churro, the family's missing dog."They took other stuff too but...we just really want Churro back," Regine Veliz said.The eight month old was stolen Aug. 28 while the couple was at work. The suspect ransacked their Santa Ana apartment and stole several valuables and in addition to their pet.The couple filed a report with Santa Ana police but are hoping the public will be able to help them find their four-legged family member. Churro doesn't have a tail but does knows his name and loves to stick out his tongue.The couple pleaded with the thief to do the right thing."Have a heart and just return him...bring the dog back to his family," Andres Ramirez said.