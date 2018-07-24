PETS & ANIMALS

Burro shot in ear with arrow recovering at Riverside animal hospital

A burro that was found shot with an arrow last week is now being treated at an animal hospital in Norco after it was found and safely captured Monday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
NORCO, Calif. (KABC) --
A burro that was found shot with an arrow last week is now being treated at an animal hospital in Norco after it was found and safely captured.

Riverside County Animal Control officers tried to tranquilize the burro twice last week, but the animal was able to escape. They finally caught it Monday and took it in for treatment.

The injury did not appear to be life-threatening, and the burro is recovering.

No suspect information was available, but if caught, the person would face felony animal cruelty charges.
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescueanimal abuseRiverside CountyNorco
