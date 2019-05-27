shark attack

65-year-old California man killed by shark at Maui beach

MAUI, Hawaii -- A California man who died after being attacked by a shark while swimming in Hawaii was pulled ashore missing a leg, according to a witness.

Shark warning signs were posted Sunday in the Ka'anapali Beach Park area on Maui where the man died a day earlier.

Maui authorities identified the victim as Thomas Smiley, 65, who was visiting from Granite Bay, Calif.

Witness Allison Keller told Hawaii News Now that the man appeared unconscious as rescuers pulled him from the water and performed CPR Saturday morning.

"As we got closer, I saw some blood on his stomach and then I got looking a little bit more and his wrist, it looked like the skin on his wrist was just torn off," Keller said. "And then I got looking closer and his entire left leg from his knee down was just missing."

Smiley was swimming about 60 yards from shore when the attack happened, according to authorities.

The last fatal shark attack in Hawaii was in 2015, when a snorkeler off Maui was killed.
