LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A CHP officer went above and beyond to save a hawk on the 405 Freeway in Long Beach.Officer Hamilton Kim was patrolling the 405 near Bellflower Boulevard when he saw the Hawk make an emergency landing on the center divider.Hamilton turned around and ran a traffic break to help the bird. He covered it with a towel and put it in his motorcycle saddlebag.The hawk was given to Long Beach Animal Control and was taken to a specialist for treatment.It is expected to make a full recovery.