PETS & ANIMALS

Colombian drug cartel places bounty on successful police dog

EMBED </>More Videos

Colombia's most powerful drug gang is offering a reward for killing or capturing a successful police dog named Sombra. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BOGOTA (KABC) --
One police officer in Colombia is so good at her job, a drug cartel has a hit out for her.

Unlike her coworkers, this officer walks on four legs.

Sombra is a 6-year-old German Shepherd who has helped Colombian police sniff out more than nine tons of cocaine, leading to the arrests of hundreds of people.

As a result of Sombra's success, Colombia's most powerful drug gang is offering a reward for killing or capturing her.

To keep her safe, authorities have transported Sombra to a new location using a van with tinted windows and two armed bodyguards.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogcartelpolicedrugsdrug bustanimal newsanimalu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
This kangaroo just can't figure out how a swing works
Mama duck & dozens of ducklings capture the world's heart
Orca whale carries dead calf for days off Canadian coast
Polar bear killed after attacking cruise line employee
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Brush fire threatens homes in Newhall
Guy Fieri feeds hundreds of Carr Fire evacuees
Tesla surfboards quickly sell out for thousands online
OC Mexican Mafia leader ordered killing from prison, DA says
Stars call for reinstatement of 'Guardians' director Gunn
Mother of 2 dies after jumping out of moving minivan in Brea
'Bigfoot erotica' a hot topic in VA campaign
NY murder suspect arrested in LA claims involvement in 7 killings
Show More
Beverly Hills property hits market for record $1 billion
5-year-old girl finds human severed leg in Bakersfield lake
Little girl brings burritos, smiles to weary firefighters battling Carr Fire
Healthy Habits offering free workouts at some LA parks
Dad working 3 jobs surprises daughter with dream dress
More News