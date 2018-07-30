One police officer in Colombia is so good at her job, a drug cartel has a hit out for her.Unlike her coworkers, this officer walks on four legs.Sombra is a 6-year-old German Shepherd who has helped Colombian police sniff out more than nine tons of cocaine, leading to the arrests of hundreds of people.As a result of Sombra's success, Colombia's most powerful drug gang is offering a reward for killing or capturing her.To keep her safe, authorities have transported Sombra to a new location using a van with tinted windows and two armed bodyguards.