Pets & Animals

Conan the dog, hurt in terror raid, welcomed at White House

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is honoring the U.S. military dog that participated in the operation that ended with the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"So this is Conan. Right now, probably the world's most famous dog,'' Trump said as he introduced Conan to the news media at the White House Rose Garden on Monday.

Trump says he gave Conan a medal and a plaque.

Trump has wanted to honor the Belgian Malinois since the late October raid on al-Baghdadi's compound in northwest Syria.

Conan was slightly injured in the operation but has since recovered and returned to active duty.

After the operation, Trump posted an altered image on Twitter of him presenting Conan with a Medal of Honor. The image was captioned AMERICAN HERO.''

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsmilitary raidisisheromilitarypoliticsu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD fatally shoots man armed with machete in Hollywood
Major SoCal storm expected to impact Thanksgiving travel
Mother arrested for DUI, child endangerment after crash in Riverside
Nevada passes 3M population mark with push from Californians
LAX holiday shuttles: Everything you need to know
SoCal forecast: Thanksgiving storm expected to bring rain, snow to SoCal
New poll surveys Californians' stance on impeachment
Show More
Virus or bacteria: What's making your kids sick?
Study reveals 'smartest' states in the country: How does CA rank?
Wild hogs may have attacked woman found dead in front yard
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
Woman sees father in ultrasound photo of her unborn baby
More TOP STORIES News