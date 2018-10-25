Dodgers rally cat named Milo Kitty is team's No. 1 feline fan

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Meet Milo Kitty, the rally cat! He's the Dodgers' No. 1 feline superfan.
Janine Roach of Sherman Oaks says her cat has been a Dodgers fan since the day she got him.
MORE: Toluca Lake Boston Market now 'Los Angeles Market' in support of Dodgers for World Series
She dresses him up, but Milo Kitty heads to the TV to watch the games all on his own.
Roach started posting photos of him on social media, and people love it!
MORE: Dodgers family in Torrance mows LA symbol into front lawn in support of boys in blue
Hey @dodgers I have been working hard here! Are cats allowed in dugout club? #biggerfanthanmarlinsman pic.twitter.com/1mqLW9w9CZ— Rally Cat (@DodgerRallyCat) October 25, 2018
"The Dodgers would suddenly get a hit after I post a picture of him, or you know, all of these baseball superstitions, right? So he suddenly got a little bit of a following. People would ask where the rally cat was, and is he going to help today? Is he watching? Are they losing because he isn't watching?" Roach said.
Roach is a season ticket holder. She says she leaves the TV on when she goes to games, and Milo Kitty will be watching the post show when she gets home.
Share pictures or video of your Dodgers spirit using #abc7dodgers, and you may see yourself on ABC7!