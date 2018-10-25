PETS & ANIMALS

Dodgers rally cat named Milo Kitty is team's No. 1 feline fan

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet Milo Kitty, the rally cat! He's the Dodgers' No. 1 feline superfan.

By ABC7.com staff
SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Meet Milo Kitty, the rally cat! He's the Dodgers' No. 1 feline superfan.

Janine Roach of Sherman Oaks says her cat has been a Dodgers fan since the day she got him.

MORE: Toluca Lake Boston Market now 'Los Angeles Market' in support of Dodgers for World Series
EMBED More News Videos

The Boston Market restaurant in Toluca Lake is no more because it's now the Los Angeles Market.


She dresses him up, but Milo Kitty heads to the TV to watch the games all on his own.

Roach started posting photos of him on social media, and people love it!
MORE: Dodgers family in Torrance mows LA symbol into front lawn in support of boys in blue
EMBED More News Videos

After 25 years of marriage, Noreen and Dan Thomas would do anything for each other, and that even means creating this Dodgers logo on their front lawn.


"The Dodgers would suddenly get a hit after I post a picture of him, or you know, all of these baseball superstitions, right? So he suddenly got a little bit of a following. People would ask where the rally cat was, and is he going to help today? Is he watching? Are they losing because he isn't watching?" Roach said.

Roach is a season ticket holder. She says she leaves the TV on when she goes to games, and Milo Kitty will be watching the post show when she gets home.

Share pictures or video of your Dodgers spirit using #abc7dodgers, and you may see yourself on ABC7!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsLos Angeles DodgersMLBworld seriescatskittenssportsSherman OaksLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
'Gold-diggin' dog pretends to be stray to get McDonald's food
Flyers warn WeHo pet owners about alleged dog poisonings
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
VIDEO: Deer, not home invaders, roughed up this front porch
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police chase ends with PIT maneuver in North Hollywood
Street artist covers Mid-City house with Dodger Blue, player murals
2 die after falling from overlook in Yosemite National Park
Package addressed to Maxine Waters in LA contained explosive device
At least 5 injured in crash on 101 Fwy in Woodland Hills
Sweet surprise: Students sign 'Happy Birthday' for deaf custodian
Mattis expected to send hundreds of troops to US-Mexico border
LA city attorney reject's Tom Arnold's criminal complaint against Mark Burnett
Show More
Suspicious packages to DeNiro and Biden intercepted
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on freeway in Diamond Bar
Suspect caught inside Sherman Oaks Galleria parking garage
Suspicious package addressed to Maxine Waters in LA investigated
Japanese company pays employees to get full night's sleep
More News