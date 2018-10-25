Dodgers rally cat named Milo Kitty is team's No. 1 feline fan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4550311" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Boston Market restaurant in Toluca Lake is no more because it's now the Los Angeles Market.

Hey @dodgers I have been working hard here! Are cats allowed in dugout club? #biggerfanthanmarlinsman pic.twitter.com/1mqLW9w9CZ — Rally Cat (@DodgerRallyCat) October 25, 2018

After 25 years of marriage, Noreen and Dan Thomas would do anything for each other, and that even means creating this Dodgers logo on their front lawn.

Meet Milo Kitty, the rally cat! He's the Dodgers' No. 1 feline superfan.Janine Roach of Sherman Oaks says her cat has been a Dodgers fan since the day she got him.She dresses him up, but Milo Kitty heads to the TV to watch the games all on his own.Roach started posting photos of him on social media, and people love it!"The Dodgers would suddenly get a hit after I post a picture of him, or you know, all of these baseball superstitions, right? So he suddenly got a little bit of a following. People would ask where the rally cat was, and is he going to help today? Is he watching? Are they losing because he isn't watching?" Roach said.Roach is a season ticket holder. She says she leaves the TV on when she goes to games, and Milo Kitty will be watching the post show when she gets home.