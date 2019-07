RIVERSIDE COUNTY (KABC) -- There are leashes, crates, and even wearable pouches for pets -- but this carrier is something new.According to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, an adorable dog was almost entirely ensconced inside a Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries cereal box when it was dropped off at one of the agency's shelters."We handled all its fleas and now hope an owner arrives," the department wrote in a Tuesday social media post, which included a photo of the pooch's head and front paws protruding from the top of the cardboard box.