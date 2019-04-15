Pets & Animals

Dog rescued nearly 140 miles out to sea

THAILAND -- A shivering dog was found clinging to an oil rig 137 miles out to sea in the Gulf of Thailand.

Vitisak Payalaw, an offshore planner for Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production Ltd., told ABC News workers saw the dog swimming near the rig Friday afternoon, before it headed for a platform and reached for a pole.

It's unclear how the dog ended up that far out to sea. Payalaw said the animal may have fallen off a boat. Thankfully, the ocean brought the dog close enough to the oil rig for a rescue.

The crew used rope to pull the pup up to safety within 15 minutes. Photos show workers fed the dog and kept it warm until they returned to shore on Monday.

Payalaw said he plans to adopt the dog when he returns to shore on April 29.
