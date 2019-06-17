Pets & Animals

Starlet and Onyx, dogs involved in San Fernando Valley RV chase, make appearance at adoption fair in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two dogs that survived a dangerous police chase involving a stolen RV going through the San Fernando Valley in May are ready to find a forever home.

Starlet and Onyx made an appearance at an adoption fair at Warner Center Park in Woodland Hills.

The mastiffs are finally healthy and back together.

The two dogs were in the stolen RV when a woman led police on a high-speed chase from Santa Clarita to Tarzana, smashing into six other vehicles and shredding off the side of the motorhome.

During the chase, one of them jumped from the moving RV. An animal control officer was able to loop the second dog, which appeared to be injured, at the scene when the chase came to an end. It was leaving bloody paw prints behind as it stayed by the driver's side.

The two are now being cared for by Foxy and the Hounds rescue group as they wait for a forever home.

Since they are a bonded pair, they will be adopted together.
