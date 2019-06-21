Pets & Animals

Dolphin dies after washing ashore in Hermosa Beach

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A sick dolphin that was rescued after washing ashore in Hermosa Beach has died, officials announced Friday.

Los Angeles County Lifeguards first observed the dolphin exhibiting abnormal behavior in the water just off shore Thursday night, so they requested assistance from Marine Animal Rescue.

Shortly after that call for help, the dolphin washed ashore and the rescuers went to work. They transported the dolphin from the beach at Hermosa to a protected lagoon in Redondo Beach.



The young dolphin was being monitored at the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro overnight, but the center announced Friday that the marine mammal had died.

The cause of death has not been released.
