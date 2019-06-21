Pets & Animals

Struggling dolphin rescued after washing ashore in Hermosa Beach

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Lifeguards made a lifesaving rescue Thursday night in Hermosa Beach, but it wasn't a person they pulled ashore, it was a struggling dolphin.

Lifeguards first observed the dolphin exhibiting abnormal behavior in the water just off shore, so they requested assistance from Marine Animal Rescue.

Shortly after that call for help, the dolphin washed ashore and the rescuers went to work. They transported the dolphin from the beach at Hermosa, to a protected lagoon in Redondo Beach.



Marine Animal Rescue said it will stay with the young dolphin through the night until a veterinarian is found to help care for it.

