Drone video shows pod of majestic gray whales off coast of Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Six majestic gray whales put on a show Wednesday afternoon for a crowd of wide-eyed whale watchers off the coast of Newport Beach.
A drone captured video of the sublime moment.
At one point, there was a beautiful rainbow reflecting off the whales' spouts.
Gray whales are often seen off the coastline.
Each year, they travel 12,000 miles round-trip from the Arctic to Baja, Mexico.
