U.S. & WORLD

Drunk birds flying into windows, cars in Minnesota after eating fermented berries

EMBED </>More Videos

"These birds just gorge and gorge and gorge on these berries," National Parks Service ranger Sharon Stiteler said. "It would be like chugging a keg of beer." (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

GILBERT, Minn. --
A northern Minnesota community is dealing with an unforeseen nuisance: drunk birds flying into windows and cars.

According to the police department in Gilbert, Minnesota, the birds have been getting buzzed after eating berries that fermented earlier than usual this year because of an early frost.


National Parks Service ranger Sharon Stiteler told KMSP-TV that robins and waxwings feast on fruit such as crabapples, and that the sugar in those fruits can turn into alcohol as they lose moisture.

"These birds just gorge and gorge and gorge on these berries. They don't digest as quickly and soon, they're intoxicated. It would be like chugging a keg of beer," Stiteler added.

The police department said the birds will eventually sober up and residents need not panic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldwild animalsbirdsalcoholbizarrebuzzworthywhat's trendingMinnesota
U.S. & WORLD
Denver boy, 5, dies from rare cancer in 17 days
Migrant caravan, over 7K-strong, pushes on
In-N-Out celebrates 70th birthday
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6B for drawing tomorrow
Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
VIDEO: Deer, not home invaders, roughed up this front porch
VIDEO: Rats infest NYC housing complex
Zoo animals receive Halloween treat
Giant snake crashes through bank ceiling
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Tarzana standoff ends as LAPD enters building, finds no suspects
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 1 preview
El Cholo restaurants celebrating anniversary with 95-cent entree
Measure B would allow LA to create a public bank
Lawsuit filed in LA against Bird, Lime over injuries pedestrians sustain
Flu fighting can be helped with natural supplements, sleep
OC city council candidate accused of removing campaign signs
Tips on how to run a good office lottery pool
Show More
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
Pink's Hot Dogs turns Dodger Blue for World Series
Uber driver shot in Willowbrook area; suspects sought
Boy, 8, welcomed back to Pacoima school after hit-and-run
Today is last day to register to vote in California
More News