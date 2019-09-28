Pets & Animals

Elk knocks down woman, butts her with antlers at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado | VIDEO

ESTES PARK, Colorado -- Wildlife officials in Colorado are warning people to keep their distance from elk during their mating season after a bull charged people, knocked a woman down and repeatedly butted her with its antlers.

Video shows the elk running toward people Thursday near the visitor center in Estes Park near Rocky Mountain National Park.

The woman escaped after public works employee Brian Berg drove a pickup on the sidewalk and got between her and the elk.

The elk then rammed the front of the truck.

A spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Jason Clay, told KDVR-TV that bull elk aggressively fight over their breeding rights.

He said people need to give elk space even in developed areas and let them move away on their own.
