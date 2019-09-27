Pets & Animals

FDA recalls dog food over salmonella and listeria concerns

The FDA is issuing a serious warning for dog owners.

The federal agency is asking consumers to throw out certain kinds of raw dog food because it has tested positive for salmonella and listeria monocytogenes.

The recall is for Performance Dog frozen raw pet food.

The FDA is cautioning about all Performance Dog frozen raw pet food produced on or after July 22 because there are not a lot codes printed on retail packaging. If you have any Performance Dog product that you purchased after July 22, throw it away.

RELATED: What is salmonella? What to know about the bacteria, the illness and the symptoms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsfdapet healthrecallfood safetysalmonella
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CHP officers injured in crash on 405 Fwy. in Fountain Valley; SB lanes closed
Possible street racing crash in South LA leaves 1 dead
South LA cheer coach accused of sexually abusing students
School board votes to close 3 Pasadena schools amid shrinking enrollment
Santa Anita begins fall race season
Parents arrested amid investigation of Palmdale boy's death
2 students charged in deadly Moreno Valley middle school attack
Show More
High school football player paralyzed after tackle
Woman stuns LA Metro riders with jaw-dropping serenade: Video
Search warrants served across San Fernando Valley, including strip club
Orange County sees increase in hate crimes, report says
Family of man killed by off-duty LAPD officer at Corona Costco speaks out
More TOP STORIES News