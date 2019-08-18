Ruff spot: Dog stuck in sink rescued by firefighters in Santa Barbara County

The fire department shared the photos online of the rescue last week.
SBC in the Community- Medic Engine 22 (Orcutt) helped a woman whose dog got stuck in the sink Thursday while giving it a bath. “Sugar”was freed, much to the delight of the owner, after about 10 min by FF’s who also put the drain back together in working order. pic.twitter.com/FW9HmwiZNp— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) August 15, 2019
A woman called for help after her dog, named Sugar, got stuck in the sink while she was giving it a bath.
A medic engine responded and was able to free the dog in about 10 minutes. The firefighters also put the drain back together when they were done.