Ruff spot: Dog stuck in sink rescued by firefighters in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa Barbara County firefighters rescued a dog who was in a bit off a ruff spot after it got stuck in a kitchen sink.The fire department shared the photos online of the rescue last week.A woman called for help after her dog, named Sugar, got stuck in the sink while she was giving it a bath.A medic engine responded and was able to free the dog in about 10 minutes. The firefighters also put the drain back together when they were done.