Ruff spot: Dog stuck in sink rescued by firefighters in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa Barbara County firefighters rescued a dog who was in a bit off a ruff spot after it got stuck in a kitchen sink.

The fire department shared the photos online of the rescue last week.



A woman called for help after her dog, named Sugar, got stuck in the sink while she was giving it a bath.

A medic engine responded and was able to free the dog in about 10 minutes. The firefighters also put the drain back together when they were done.
