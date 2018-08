Actor Fred Willard's long list of credits include the dog-themed comedy "Best In Show," but now he's turning his attention to felines.Cats will be taking over the Montalban Theatre in Hollywood for "CATstravaganza," an event that raises money for homeless cats around Los Angeles.The event is Saturday and doors open at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, you may go to kittybungalow.org