PETS & ANIMALS

Goose, gull recover after ingesting pills left discarded at Huntington Beach park

Photos posted by The Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center show pills on the grass at a Huntington Beach park and a goose that ingested some of them. (KABC)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A Canadian goose and gull recovered at an animal care center after they both ingested discarded pills left on the grass at an Orange County park.

The Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center posted photos of the pills and birds. The post said a person noticed hundreds of pills all over the grass at a park in Huntington Beach Wednesday afternoon.

That person then found the goose not far from the area and it appeared to be in distress. The person called animal control and said other birds may have swallowed the pills but were able to fly away.

The care center is treating the goose and a ring-billed gull that both showed symptoms of ingesting the pills. Those symptoms included loss of muscle control.

Both birds were given IV fluids that helped flush out the toxins. The center said the birds are doing fine.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abuseanimal crueltybirdsprescription drugsdrugsanimal newsHuntington BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog mauling in Anza prompts sweep of stray dogs
5 holiday decorations that are dangerous to your pets
Good boy! Service dog gets honorary diploma
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
8-year-old Congolese boy dies after facial tumor surgery in LA
Senate adjourns without deal to end partial government shutdown
CA adds 215K people, gets closer to 40 million
Possible acid leak reported at Torrance refinery
TSA agents at LAX work busy weekend despite government shutdown
US envoy to anti-ISIS coalition quits over Trump's Syria move
Robbery suspects detained hours after chase ends in East Hollywood
Revenge porn scandal rocks LAPD
Show More
Partial shutdown begins after lawmakers fail to reach deal
70-year-old woman struck, killed in Glendale hit-and-run
Whistleblower: Bird scooters have unsafe maintenance problem
Anaheim clears homeless camp at park, offers 200 beds
New CA law requires DUI offenders to install breathalyzer in car
More News