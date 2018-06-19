PETS & ANIMALS

Hemet family adopts bearded dragon after it was unexpectedly delivered to home

A family in Hemet is adopting a bearded dragon after they discovered it inside the box for a bicycle they ordered from Walmart. (Riverside County Dept. of Animal Services)

ABC7.com staff
HEMET, Calif. (KABC) --
A family in Hemet is adding a member to its home after a serendipitous first encounter.

MORE: Bearded dragon shows up with Hemet family's Walmart order
A family in Hemet had quite a surprise when they opened the box for a bicycle they ordered from Walmart: A bearded dragon.



The family is adopting a bearded dragon after discovering it inside a box for a bicycle they ordered from Walmart.


The family did try to track down the lizard's owner after Riverside County Animal Control first responded and determined it was likely someone's pet.

Animal control said the lizard was in good health when it was taken out of the box.

The lizard might have found its way into the family's bicycle package by simply crawling inside during the packing process.
