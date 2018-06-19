HEMET, Calif. (KABC) --A family in Hemet is adding a member to its home after a serendipitous first encounter.
The family is adopting a bearded dragon after discovering it inside a box for a bicycle they ordered from Walmart.
True love! #rivCOnow pic.twitter.com/S2uN4BIYhx— RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) June 19, 2018
The family did try to track down the lizard's owner after Riverside County Animal Control first responded and determined it was likely someone's pet.
Animal control said the lizard was in good health when it was taken out of the box.
The lizard might have found its way into the family's bicycle package by simply crawling inside during the packing process.