Pets & Animals

Bystanders help rescue horse from an icy pond in Massachusetts

EMBED <>More Videos

A group of Good Samaritans help pull a horse from an icy pond in Massachusetts.

WARREN, Mass. -- A group of Good Samaritans help pull a horse from an icy pond in Massachusetts.

Dispatch for the Warren Police Department received a call that the horse had fallen through the ice into a pond on Brimfield Road on Tuesday.

It happened right across the street from the Warren Highway Department, so workers were able to quickly access a backhoe and get the horse out within 15 minutes, according to the Warren Fire Department.

The horse was not too far from home, said a fire department spokesperson. Its owner was able to come pick it up and walk him back to his barn, he said.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettsicerescuehorsesice rescueus world
TOP STORIES
SoCal weather: Storm hits hard Wednesday
Jackknifed big rig prompts closure of NB 101 Fwy in Calabasas
Lightning strikes light up skies across SoCal
Child's body found on Hacienda Heights trail
Taco Bell employees fired after video surfaces of fight
Eyewitness This: Lightning show, storm soaks SoCal, asbestos in Claire's makeup
Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwich for Lent
Show More
R. Kelly speaks publicly for 1st time since new sex abuse charges
FDA warns against using some makeup from Claire's
Santa Anita suspends racing indefinitely after 21st horse dies
Hormones in women cause more severe asthma symptoms, research finds
13-year-old's apparent suicide on campus prompts 2 OC schools to close
More TOP STORIES News