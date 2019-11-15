LA Animal Services investigating video showing LA pet store employee throwing dog to the ground

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation has been launched after an apparent case of animal abuse was caught on video at a Los Angeles dog boutique.
Los Angeles Animal Services is investigating the incident at the 'Bark n' Bitches' pet store in the Fairfax District, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police will assist if needed, they added.
Royce Thomas was live streaming on Twitch inside when she says an employee grabbed a rambunctious dog and threw it across the store.
The woman can be seen forcibly grabbing a dog by the back of its neck before tossing it to the ground.
Witnesses in the video can be heard saying that the dog landed directly on its head when it hit the pavement.
"The dog basically got launched from its head, and it was upside down in the air, and came down on its head," Thomas said.
Bark n' Bitches released the following statement in response to the incident:
"There was an inexcusable incident in the shop tonight. We will not tolerate this or any actions that put our rescues in harms way. The appropriate actions are being taken. This is NOT what we stand for."
In an email, L.A. Animal Services declined to comment on the open investigation.
Bark n' Bitches said the dog was taken to a veterinarian to be checked on.
