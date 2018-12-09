PETS & ANIMALS

Cuteness alert: K9 officer unsure of new snow boots

EMBED </>More Videos

The cute moment was captured on camera as Jary tried to adjust to his new kicks.

By
RAPID CITY, S.D. --
As the cold temperatures creep in, one police department is making sure one of their own stays warm when fighting crime.

Members of the Rapid City Police Department decided to buy new snow boots for Jary, the furry four-legged K-9 who joined the team in 2016.

The cute moment was captured on camera as Jary tried to adjust to his new kicks.

At first, he was a little unsure about his newest accessory but the officers kept encouraging the german shepherd -- who eventually seems to get the hang of it.

Since being shared on Facebook Friday, the video received two million views real fast and has been shared over 37K times.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsnowbuzzworthycute animalsSouth Dakota
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog left paralyzed after apparently being thrown off Hollywood roof
PETA says people to stop using 'anti-animal language'
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' escorted into the Capitol Rotunda
LA loves its animals
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
VIDEO: Canoga Park Spudnuts owner gets hot coffee thrown in face
Friends of man who was pushed under truck in DTLA help him out
Family sets up GoFundMe for South LA girl allegedly killed by dad
Rocket launch scrubbed at Vandenberg Air Force Base
Best friends killed in Thousand Oaks shooting honored at memorial
Camp Fire evacuees find lost dog waiting for them
Driver killed in violent, high-speed crash in Costa Mesa
CHP officer arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct, child molestation
Show More
Chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
LA County sheriff suspends team over Latino traffic stops
Senior dog and veteran win holiday grant for OC rescue
FBI: Man arrested in death of North Carolina teenager
Car-to-car shooting in North Hollywood wounds woman, man
More News