Los Angeles Zoo hosts "Toss the Tusk" event, collects unwanted items made from tusks, horns

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Zoo hosted "Toss the Tusk" Sunday.Law enforcement officers were collecting unwanted items made from tusks and horns at the main entrance from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.The event was part of an effort to remove ivory products from the market, cut down on its demand, and keep elephants, rhinos and hippos safe.There would also be ivory-detection dogs on hand to help teach people about illegal ivory trafficking.