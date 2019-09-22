Pets & Animals

Los Angeles Zoo hosts "Toss the Tusk" event, collects unwanted items made from tusks, horns

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Zoo hosted "Toss the Tusk" Sunday.

Law enforcement officers were collecting unwanted items made from tusks and horns at the main entrance from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event was part of an effort to remove ivory products from the market, cut down on its demand, and keep elephants, rhinos and hippos safe.

There would also be ivory-detection dogs on hand to help teach people about illegal ivory trafficking.
