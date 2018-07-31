PETS & ANIMALS

Lemur stolen from Santa Ana Zoo located at Newport Beach hotel

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A lemur stolen from the Santa Ana Zoo last weekend is back in captivity.

According to police, someone stole a lemur and released 10 monkeys onto zoo property by cutting through the outer perimeter fencing of the zoo as well as the fencing of the primates' enclosure.

Authorities later located the lemur inside a crate that had been left in a Newport Beach hotel lobby.

A note left on the crate indicated that the lemur was property of the Santa Ana Zoo, police said.

Zoo staff was able to recapture the other escaped monkeys.

The damage to zoo property was more $1,000 dollars and the stolen lemur was valued at $3,000.
