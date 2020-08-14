Pets & Animals

Shark captured by OC lifeguards near Balboa Pier as beachgoers look on

Video from AIR7 HD shows the harrowing moment when lifeguards pulled the shark from the water at Newport Beach.
By
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Lifeguards on Friday afternoon caught a 6-foot shark with their bare hands near Newport Beach's Balboa Pier.

Dramatic aerial video from AIR7 HD shows the lifeguards approaching the shark about 1:30 p.m. after ordering all swimmers out of the water.

The lifeguards then pounced on the floundering shark and dragged it onto the sand.

ALSO: Caught on camera: Boy escapes close encounter with shark thanks to police officer
EMBED More News Videos

A boy escaped a close encounter with a shark thanks a police officer, and it was caught on camera.


No injuries were reported.

"We looked over and I saw a fish, but I just ignored it and didn't think it was a shark," said one woman who was in the water at the time. "Next thing you know, I've got a woman yelling at me: 'There's a shark! There's a shark!'

"But I swear I felt that thing touch my leg -- the back of the tail," the swimmer said. "It was slimy."

The shark's species was not immediately identified, and it was unclear what lifeguards intended to do with the fish after pulling it from the water.

Fishermen encounter great white shark off Santa Barbara coast
EMBED More News Videos

A group of fishermen got quite a show from an apparent great white shark off the coast of Santa Barbara over the weekend.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnewport beachorange countybeachessharkslifeguard
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines
CA becomes first state to report 600K COVID-19 cases
California calls for online learning that is 'equivalent' of in-person classes
SoCal weather: Heat wave hits hard Friday, will linger into next week
Dad of murdered 5-year-old says suspect was neighbor
USC marching band going "virtual" for fall season
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
Show More
Live COVID-19 updates from local health and elected officials
LIVE: Lake Fire flares up near Antelope Valley poppy reserve
Family holds funeral service for 5-year-old boy killed in North Carolina
Sheriff moves to fire, suspend deputies involved in "Banditos" brawl
Vanessa Guillen's family gives tearful testimony at her memorial
More TOP STORIES News