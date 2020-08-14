Shark captured by OC lifeguards near Balboa Pier as beachgoers look on

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6324566" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A boy escaped a close encounter with a shark thanks a police officer, and it was caught on camera.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Lifeguards on Friday afternoon caught a 6-foot shark with their bare hands near Newport Beach's Balboa Pier.Dramatic aerial video from AIR7 HD shows the lifeguards approaching the shark about 1:30 p.m. after ordering all swimmers out of the water.The lifeguards then pounced on the floundering shark and dragged it onto the sand.No injuries were reported."We looked over and I saw a fish, but I just ignored it and didn't think it was a shark," said one woman who was in the water at the time. "Next thing you know, I've got a woman yelling at me: 'There's a shark! There's a shark!'"But I swear I felt that thing touch my leg -- the back of the tail," the swimmer said. "It was slimy."The shark's species was not immediately identified, and it was unclear what lifeguards intended to do with the fish after pulling it from the water.