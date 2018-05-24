Long Beach aquarium celebrating 20th anniversary

The Aquarium of the Pacific is celebrating its 20th anniversary.The Long Beach hotspot kicked off the celebration with a preview of activities and exhibits.The aquarium will be highlighting some of their charter animals including sea otters and sharks.As for new exhibits, "Tentacles and Ink" promises to be a crowd pleaser.A short film highlighting the aquarium's conservation work will play daily in the Great Hall.Events and contests will be going on throughout the summer.