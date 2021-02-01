Pets & Animals

Long Beach aquarium reopens to visitors for outdoor exhibits with restrictions in place

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach has reopened to visitors after the state lifted the latest stay-at-home order.

The aquarium is only reopening its outdoor exhibits in accordance with state guidelines, but officials say that still gives visitors plenty to see.

Open outdoor exhibits include the Lorikeet Forest, the Seals and Sea Lions Habitat, the Penguin Habitat and the Ray Touch Pool among others.

The aquarium has new rules and restrictions in place for coronavirus safety protocols.

Visitors are required to wear masks, hand sanitizer is widely available and temperatures are checked upon entering the grounds.

The number of visitors is being limited through an online reservation system, while admission has been reduced to $19.
