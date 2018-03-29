As #FirstDog, I’m happy to introduce the newest member of our pack and #DeputyFirstDog Cali Brown. She isn’t old enough to tweet yet, but follow me for the latest! https://t.co/wbQPNsKxkK #ProudBigSister 🐶 pic.twitter.com/CiviAsmOdY — Colusa Brown (@ColusaBrown) March 28, 2018

There's a new leader in Sacramento and she's only a few months old.Gov. Jerry Brown appointed his pup, Cali Brown, as the state's "deputy first dog."Cali was born in January in Herald, California. The dog is a bordoodle, which is a mix of poodle and border collie.She didn't join the Brown family until this month.As deputy first dog, her duties include assisting the First Dog Colusa Brown in "herding staff at the State Capitol and lending a paw around the family ranch in Colusa County."Colusa Brown tweeted approval of the pick.