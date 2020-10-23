community

Meet Brownie, the new arson-sniffing dog for the Compton Fire Department

Brownie the English Labrador has helped out with 15 fires so far.
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Compton Fire Department on Friday showed off a new addition to the team - an arson-sniffing dog.

Brownie, an adorable 2-year-old English Labrador, is trained to sniff out petroleum-based products at suspected arson fires. She was given to the department as part of a special grant from State Farm. She is only the second arson-sniffing dog in all of Los Angeles County.

Brownie's handler Darren Juarado says the two train constantly and must get re-certified once a year. Since the beginning of her time with the Compton Fire Department at the beginning of September, Brownie has assisted at 15 fires.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscomptonlos angeles countycrime fightersdogscrimepetscute animalscommunityarson
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Central Park Dance Skaters will WOW you
Long Island's Spooky Walk becomes COVID-safe drive-thru
Jericho Cider Mill celebrates its 200th birthday
Election 2020: The race for City Council District 4
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman in custody, gun recovered after DTLA incident
Thousands of CA unemployment-benefit cards frozen
Downtown Long Beach retail sales take 50% hit
Man who bought guns in San Bernardino attack gets 20 years
VIDEO: Armed man fatally shot by San Bernardino police during struggle
Disney to expand shopping, dining into California Adventure
COVID-19 outbreak reported at LA megachurch that held indoor services
Show More
IE man convicted of killing pregnant wife granted parole
UCLA researchers issue prediction of pandemic's long-term effects
Woman survives frightening Jeep rollover crash captured on video
First Asian giant 'murder hornet' nest found in US
Pope reportedly met with bishop who's infected with COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News